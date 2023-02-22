Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 12:55PM PST until February 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will
result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, south winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM Thursday to 4
PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.