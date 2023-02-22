High Wind Warning issued February 22 at 2:46AM PST until February 22 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures

as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay, Including Point

Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning.

For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost could

kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,

plants, and pipes.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.