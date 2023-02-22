High Wind Warning issued February 22 at 2:46AM PST until February 22 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29, with temperatures above 2,000 feet as
low as 26 expected.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County
including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning.
For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and
freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,
plants, and pipes.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.