Freeze Warning issued February 22 at 7:44PM PST until February 23 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 31 expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains,
Eastern Santa Clara Hills and East Bay Hills.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM Thursday to 4
PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and power outages may result. Frost and
freeze conditions will impact unsheltered/marginally sheltered
populations, kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly
damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.