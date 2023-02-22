Freeze Warning issued February 22 at 2:46AM PST until February 23 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Interior areas of the North Bay Mountains and Valleys,

the East Bay Hills and Valleys, the Santa Clara Valley, the

Santa Cruz Mountains, and interior Monterey and San Benito

Counties including the Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For

the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,

plants, and pipes.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.