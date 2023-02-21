Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 8:58PM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive

Wednesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches

for elevations above 1500 ft. A dusting down to 1000 feet is

possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper

off.

* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…10 AM PST Wednesday through 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous

winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow

showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and

power outages possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This watch covers only the initial onset

of this storm. Total snowfall for the Santa Cruz Mountains

range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to

be between 8 to 12 inches.