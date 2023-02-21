Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 8:58PM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive
Wednesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches
for elevations above 1500 ft. A dusting down to 1000 feet is
possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper
off.
* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…10 AM PST Wednesday through 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and
power outages possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This watch covers only the initial onset
of this storm. Total snowfall for the Santa Cruz Mountains
range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to
be between 8 to 12 inches.