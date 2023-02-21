Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 8:58PM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Snow showers are expected to arrive early Wednesday

morning. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches for elevations

above 2000 ft with locally higher amounts above 3000 ft is

expected through Thursday morning. A dusting down to 1500 feet

is possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper

off.

* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los

Padres National Forest in Monterey County.

* WHEN…10 PM PST Tuesday through 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous

winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow

showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and

power outages possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This watch covers only the initial onset

of this storm. Total snowfall for the Santa Lucia Mountains

range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to

be between 18 to 24 inches.