Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 1:57PM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive
Wednesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches
for elevations above 2000 ft. A dusting down to 1500 feet is
possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper
off.
* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Mountains of San Benito County
and Interior Monterey County.
* WHEN…10 AM PST Wednesday through 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and
power outages possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This watch covers only the initial onset
of this storm. Total snowfall for the Mountains of San Benito
County and Interior Monterey County from Wednesday through
Saturday morning is forecast to be between 8 to 12 inches.