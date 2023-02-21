Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 1:57PM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive

Wednesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches

for elevations above 2000 ft. A dusting down to 1500 feet is

possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper

off.

* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Mountains of San Benito County

and Interior Monterey County.

* WHEN…10 AM PST Wednesday through 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous

winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow

showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and

power outages possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This watch covers only the initial onset

of this storm. Total snowfall for the Mountains of San Benito

County and Interior Monterey County from Wednesday through

Saturday morning is forecast to be between 8 to 12 inches.