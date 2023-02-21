Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 1:57PM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Snow showers are expected to arrive early Wednesday
morning. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches for elevations
above 2000 ft with locally higher amounts above 3000 ft is
expected through Thursday morning. A dusting down to 1500 feet
is possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper
off.
* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los
Padres National Forest in Monterey County.
* WHEN…10 PM PST Tuesday through 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and
power outages possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This watch covers only the initial onset
of this storm. Total snowfall for the Santa Lucia Mountains
range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to
be between 18 to 24 inches.