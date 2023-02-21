Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 3:50AM PST until February 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph expected at higher elevations. For the

Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Coastal areas of Sonoma County, Marin County, San

Mateo County, Santa Cruz County, and Monterey County including

the Northern Salinas Valley, as well as the City of San

Franscico and areas along the San Francisco Bay Shoreline.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM

PST Wednesday. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight Wednesday

night to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or

marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive

outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,

plants, and pipes.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.