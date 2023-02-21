Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 2:42AM PST until February 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected at higher elevations. For the Frost
Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Coastal areas of Sonoma County, Marin County, San Mateo
County, Santa Cruz County, and Monterey County including the
Northern Salinas Valley, as well as the City of San Franscico
and areas along the San Francisco Bay Shoreline.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM
PST Wednesday. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight Wednesday
night to 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or marginally
sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor
vegetation if left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,
plants, and pipes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to seek shelter if you do not have access to warmth
and protect tender plants from the cold.