Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 2:42AM PST until February 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected at higher elevations. For the
Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees is
expected.
* WHERE…Interior areas of the North Bay Mountains and Valleys,
the East Bay Hills and Valleys, the Santa Clara Valley, the
Santa Cruz Mountains, and interior Monterey and San Benito
Counties including the Southern Salinas Valley
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM
PST Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,
plants, and pipes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.