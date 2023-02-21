Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 11:16AM PST until February 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph expected at higher elevations. For the
Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Coastal areas of Sonoma County, Marin County, San
Mateo County, Santa Cruz County, and Monterey County including
the Northern Salinas Valley, as well as the City of San
Franscico and areas along the San Francisco Bay Shoreline.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST Wednesday. For
the Frost Advisory, from midnight Wednesday night to 9 AM PST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or
marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive
outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,
plants, and pipes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.