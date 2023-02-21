High Wind Warning issued February 21 at 2:08PM PST until February 22 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, San Miguel and
Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.