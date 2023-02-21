High Wind Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM PST until February 22 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Frost Advisory Wednesday night
into Thursday morning, temperatures will dip as low as 33.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay, Including Point
Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM PST Wednesday.
For the Frost Advisory, from midnight Wednesday night to 9 AM
PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or
marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive
outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,
plants, and pipes.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.