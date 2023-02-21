High Wind Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM PST until February 22 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County

including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM PST Wednesday.

For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through

Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Cold temperatures will

impact unsheltered or marginally sheltered populations. Frost

and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,

plants, and pipes.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.