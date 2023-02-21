High Wind Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM PST until February 22 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County
including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM PST Wednesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through
Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Cold temperatures will
impact unsheltered or marginally sheltered populations. Frost
and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,
plants, and pipes.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.