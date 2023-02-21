High Wind Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM PST until February 22 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County

including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to

9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday

night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and

freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation

and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.