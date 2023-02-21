Beach Hazards Statement issued February 21 at 8:45PM PST until February 22 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the
beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Large northwest waves will peak Wednesday
morning. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large
turbulent shore break and strong currents.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.