Beach Hazards Statement issued February 21 at 7:34AM PST until February 22 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Wednesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the

beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Large shore pound, further than normal

wave runup, and strong currents likely.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.