Beach Hazards Statement issued February 21 at 7:34AM PST until February 22 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Wednesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the
beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Large shore pound, further than normal
wave runup, and strong currents likely.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.