By
Updated
today at 10:02 PM
Published 7:34 AM

Beach Hazards Statement issued February 21 at 7:34AM PST until February 22 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Wednesday
afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the
beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Large shore pound, further than normal
wave runup, and strong currents likely.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

National Weather Service

