Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 1:31PM PST until February 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Francisco, North Bay Coastal Ranges, North Bay
Interior Mountains, Coastal North Bay, North Bay Interior
Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Bay Coast,
East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara
Valley, East Bay Hills, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Monterey
Bay regions, interior Monterey County including the Santa
Lucia Mountains, Big Sur, Salinas Valley, and San Benito
County.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.