Beach Hazards Statement issued February 20 at 9:58PM PST until February 22 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach
without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Large shore pound, further than normal wave
runup, and strong currents likely.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

National Weather Service

