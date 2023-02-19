Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 4:30PM PST until February 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Francisco, North Bay Coastal Ranges, North Bay
Interior Mountains, Coastal North Bay, North Bay Interior
Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Bay Coast,
East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara
Valley, East Bay Hills, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Monterey Bay
regions, interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia
Mountains, Big Sur, Salinas Valley, and San Benito County.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects.