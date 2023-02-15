Freeze Warning issued February 15 at 9:02AM PST until February 16 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills,
Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio,
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.