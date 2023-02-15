Freeze Warning issued February 15 at 5:39AM PST until February 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 possible.
* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Clara Valley, Eastern
Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills, Southern Salinas Valley,
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains
of San Benito and Interior Monterey County and Northern Salinas
Valley.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday
morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.