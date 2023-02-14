Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 9:05AM PST until February 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. For the Frost Advisory, Low
temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For
the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.