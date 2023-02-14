Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 2:25AM PST until February 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. For the Frost Advisory, Low temperatures of
32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For
the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.