High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 10:26AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Miguel, Santa Rosa and Santa Cruz and Anacapa
Islands.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.