Freeze Warning issued February 14 at 9:05AM PST until February 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Clara Valley,
Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills, Southern Salinas
Valley, Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County,
Northern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.