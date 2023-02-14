Freeze Warning issued February 14 at 7:03PM PST until February 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 31 possible.

* WHERE…Portions of California.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday

morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night

through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.