Freeze Warning issued February 14 at 7:03PM PST until February 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 32 possible.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday
morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.