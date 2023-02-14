Freeze Warning issued February 14 at 2:25AM PST until February 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PST
Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.