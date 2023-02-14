Freeze Warning issued February 14 at 2:25AM PST until February 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PST

Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.