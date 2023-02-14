Freeze Warning issued February 14 at 12:34PM PST until February 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PST
Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through
Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.