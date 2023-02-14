Beach Hazards Statement issued February 14 at 2:30AM PST until February 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Gale force gusts along the coast will increase sea spray

and offer locally higher wind waves. Increased winds will also

lead to debris along the shore and in the coastal waters. Risk

of rip currents and sneaker waves will increase. Breaking waves

of 10 to 16 feet expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the

beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Large shore pound, further than normal wave

runup, and strong currents likely.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.