Beach Hazards Statement issued February 14 at 2:30AM PST until February 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Gale force gusts along the coast will increase sea spray
and offer locally higher wind waves. Increased winds will also
lead to debris along the shore and in the coastal waters. Risk
of rip currents and sneaker waves will increase. Breaking waves
of 10 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the
beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Large shore pound, further than normal wave
runup, and strong currents likely.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.