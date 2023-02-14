Skip to Content
Beach Hazards Statement issued February 14 at 12:15PM PST until February 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Gale force gusts along the coast will increase sea
spray and offer locally higher wind waves. Increased winds
will also lead to debris along the shore and in the coastal
waters. Risk of rip currents and sneaker waves will increase.
Breaking waves of 10 to 16 feet expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the
beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Large shore pound, further than normal
wave runup, and strong currents likely.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

