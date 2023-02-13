Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 9:26PM PST until February 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST Tuesday. For the
Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered and
marginally sheltered populations.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.