Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 1:38AM PST until February 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from 2 am Wednesday to 9 am

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered and

marginally sheltered populations, could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.