High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 2:47AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and
Anacapa Islands.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.