High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 12:11PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHERE…San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands.

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

