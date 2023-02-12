Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 12:34 PM
Published 3:12 AM

Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 3:12AM PST until February 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content