Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 1:43PM PST until February 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 7 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.