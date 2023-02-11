Wind Advisory issued February 11 at 12:32PM PST until February 14 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Strongest gusts will be along the coastline and over

coastal mountains.

* WHERE…North Bay coast and coastal mountains, coastal areas of

San Francisco & the San Francisco Peninsula, portions of

Monterey County including the southern Monterey Bay/Monterey

Peninsula…Big Sur Coast…Santa Lucia Mountains…Los Padres

National Forest.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Driving may be difficult during gusty conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.