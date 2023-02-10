Beach Hazards Statement issued February 10 at 9:27PM PST until February 11 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet expected.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…Through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the

beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Large shore pound, further than normal

wave runup, and strong currents likely.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Never turn your back to the ocean. Keep safe distance between you

and the shoreline. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties.