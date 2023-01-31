Freeze Warning issued January 31 at 2:03AM PST until January 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 28. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will

result in cold conditions and possible frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, Monterey &

San Benito counties.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning.

For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered

and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect yourself if you do not have a way to

stay warm overnight. Protect pets and plants from the cold. To

prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they

should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that

have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover

above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.