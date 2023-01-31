Freeze Warning issued January 31 at 2:03AM PST until January 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 28. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in cold conditions and possible frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, Monterey &
San Benito counties.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning.
For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered
and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect yourself if you do not have a way to
stay warm overnight. Protect pets and plants from the cold. To
prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they
should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that
have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover
above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.