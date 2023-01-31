Beach Hazards Statement issued January 31 at 5:25AM PST until January 31 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…A long period northwest swell will bring increased risk
of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast,
especially for northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Through this evening.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves can move quickly, knocking unaware
beachgoers off their feet. Remember, never turn your back to
the ocean.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If visiting the coast, please keep
children close and pets on leashes.
Don’t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be
30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Stay
well back from the water’s edge. Fisherman should avoid fishing
from rocks or jetties.