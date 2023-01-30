Freeze Warning issued January 30 at 8:58PM PST until January 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder expected.
* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys,
Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose and East Bay Hills.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered
and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.