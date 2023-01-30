Freeze Warning issued January 30 at 4:13AM PST until January 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as
31 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Eastern Santa Clara Hills and Mountains of San Benito
and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
PST Tuesday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered
and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.