Freeze Warning issued January 30 at 4:13AM PST until January 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as

31 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Clara Hills and Mountains of San Benito

and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM

PST Tuesday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered

and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.