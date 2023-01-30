Freeze Warning issued January 30 at 4:13AM PST until January 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as
low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio and Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National
Forest.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
PST Tuesday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.