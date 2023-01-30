Freeze Warning issued January 30 at 4:13AM PST until January 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as

low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio and Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National

Forest.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM

PST Tuesday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.