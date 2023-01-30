Freeze Warning issued January 30 at 2:38PM PST until January 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as

low as 31 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Clara Hills and Mountains of San Benito

and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered

and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.