Beach Hazards Statement issued January 30 at 5:30PM PST until January 31 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…A long period northwest swell will bring increased risk

of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast,

especially for northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves can move quickly, knocking unaware

beachgoers off their feet. Remember, never turn your back to the

ocean.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If visiting the coast, please keep children

close and pets on leashes.

Don’t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30

minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Stay well

back from the water’s edge. Fisherman should avoid fishing from

rocks or jetties.